Rivian puts plan to build $5B plant in Georgia on hold

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Close-up of logo for electric vehicle company Rivian on a vehicle in San Ramon, California, August 13, 2022. Photo courtesy Sftm. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. - The Chicago-based electric vehicle maker Rivian has announced that it has put its plans to build a $5 billion production facility in Georgia on hold, according to Forbes.com

The announcement was made in a corporate event on Thursday. Forbes says the company is looking to cut costs following a major round of layoffs last month.

CEO R.J. Scaringe says the automaker will assemble recently unveiled EV models at the company's existing plant in Illinois instead.

Those models -- the R2 crossover and the R3 -- were supposed to be produced at a new plant Morgan County, about 40 miles outside of Atlanta.

The company started the process of grading the 2,000-actre site for construction last year and previously planned to break ground in early 2024.

The decision to build the plant in Georgia was announced in 2021. It was projected to employ approximately 7,500 workers. It would have been the largest industrial plant in Georgia if it had been built.   

A judge dismissed zoning challenges to the 16 million-square-foot planned factory in January. The plantiffs had argued that the project would cause  disruption to their properties and that the megasite is zoned "Agricultural Residential," meaning it could not be used for the "heavy industrial use" according to the county’s ordinances. However, the judge wrote that "economic development" is a legitimate use for the land and does not meet any current exemptions. 

The company says that Rivian's Georgia plants remains an "extremely important part of its strategy to scale production of R2 and R3."

Story reported out of Atlanta. 