Riverdale police find 'lean' in baby bottle
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A traffic stop led to a disturbing discovery in Riverdale. Police say they found a baby bottle full of a recreational drug known on the street as "lean."
What we know:
According to the Riverdale Police Department, officers found a baby bottle full of a green liquid known as lean, sizzurp, or dirty sprite. The mixture consists of prescription-strength cough syrup containing codeine and promethazine, mixed with soda and candy for flavor.
Officers also recovered multiple bags of synthetic marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun.
What they're saying:
"Using a baby bottle can make a dangerous drug appear harmless, increasing the likelihood of misuse or accidental consumption by children," the department wrote in a Facebook post.
Why you should care:
Police warned that while codeine can induce feelings of relaxation or euphoria, it acts as a depressant that slows breathing and can even cause cardiac arrest.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if any charges were filed or if the suspects have been identified.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Riverdale Police Department and a statement posted to the agency's official Facebook page.