Riverdale police find 'lean' in baby bottle

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The Brief Riverdale police found a baby bottle filled with 'lean' and a handgun during a traffic stop. The bottle contained prescription-strength cough syrup mixed with soda and candy. Authorities warned that using a baby bottle makes dangerous drugs appear harmless to children.



A traffic stop led to a disturbing discovery in Riverdale. Police say they found a baby bottle full of a recreational drug known on the street as "lean."

What we know:

According to the Riverdale Police Department, officers found a baby bottle full of a green liquid known as lean, sizzurp, or dirty sprite. The mixture consists of prescription-strength cough syrup containing codeine and promethazine, mixed with soda and candy for flavor.

Officers also recovered multiple bags of synthetic marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun.

What they're saying:

"Using a baby bottle can make a dangerous drug appear harmless, increasing the likelihood of misuse or accidental consumption by children," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Why you should care:

Police warned that while codeine can induce feelings of relaxation or euphoria, it acts as a depressant that slows breathing and can even cause cardiac arrest.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if any charges were filed or if the suspects have been identified.