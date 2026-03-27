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Riverdale police find 'lean' in baby bottle

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 27, 2026 4:30pm EDT
Riverdale
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Riverdale police officers seized a baby bottle filled with "lean"—a dangerous mixture of prescription cough syrup and soda—during a recent traffic stop to highlight the risks of camouflaging narcotics as child-friendly items. (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief

    • Riverdale police found a baby bottle filled with 'lean' and a handgun during a traffic stop.
    • The bottle contained prescription-strength cough syrup mixed with soda and candy.
    • Authorities warned that using a baby bottle makes dangerous drugs appear harmless to children.

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A traffic stop led to a disturbing discovery in Riverdale. Police say they found a baby bottle full of a recreational drug known on the street as "lean."

What we know:

According to the Riverdale Police Department, officers found a baby bottle full of a green liquid known as lean, sizzurp, or dirty sprite. The mixture consists of prescription-strength cough syrup containing codeine and promethazine, mixed with soda and candy for flavor.

Officers also recovered multiple bags of synthetic marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun.

What they're saying:

"Using a baby bottle can make a dangerous drug appear harmless, increasing the likelihood of misuse or accidental consumption by children," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Why you should care:

Police warned that while codeine can induce feelings of relaxation or euphoria, it acts as a depressant that slows breathing and can even cause cardiac arrest. 

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if any charges were filed or if the suspects have been identified.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Riverdale Police Department and a statement posted to the agency's official Facebook page.

RiverdaleNewsCrime and Public SafetyOpioid Epidemic