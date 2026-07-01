Riverdale police arrest man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend

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The Brief Riverdale shooting suspect Jerell Clark is in custody after being tracked down at an Atlanta apartment complex. Authorities accuse the man of shooting his pregnant girlfriend on Taylor Road in late June. Police have not released specific details about how officers captured the suspect.



A Riverdale man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend is behind bars after police tracked him down at an Atlanta apartment complex, officials announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The Riverdale Police Department announced that officers captured Jerell Clark in Atlanta. He is accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend on June 20 at a home along Taylor Road.

Atlanta police officers located Clark at an apartment complex following a multi-agency search.

Riverdale officials publicly commended the Atlanta Police Department for their vital assistance in safely locking up the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police have not revealed the specific details surrounding how officers safely located and caught Clark at the property.

It is also unclear what medical condition the girlfriend and her unborn child are in following the June shooting.