Riverdale police arrest man accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend
RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Riverdale man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend is behind bars after police tracked him down at an Atlanta apartment complex, officials announced Wednesday.
What we know:
The Riverdale Police Department announced that officers captured Jerell Clark in Atlanta. He is accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend on June 20 at a home along Taylor Road.
Atlanta police officers located Clark at an apartment complex following a multi-agency search.
Riverdale officials publicly commended the Atlanta Police Department for their vital assistance in safely locking up the suspect.
What we don't know:
Police have not revealed the specific details surrounding how officers safely located and caught Clark at the property.
It is also unclear what medical condition the girlfriend and her unborn child are in following the June shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Riverdale Police Officer N. Proctor, who explained how we got it in an official statement from the Office of the Chief of Police, as well as the Atlanta Police Department.