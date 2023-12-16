Missing Riverdale woman suffers from dementia, police say

article

Have you seen Gloria Kingston? The Riverdale police are looking for the 81-year-old woman with dementia.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police say Kingston was last seen on Saddleview Trail Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Kingston is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 149 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

If you see her or know anything about her whereabouts, contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.