3 Riverdale firefighters injured, 1 critical after fire engine crashes

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A fire engine crash injured three Riverdale firefighters while responding to a call on the morning of Dec. 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

Three Clayton County firefighters were injured when the fire engine in which they were riding lost control while responding to a call.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. Thursday along Taylor Road at Taylor Circle, near Riverdale Fire Station No. 2.

The Clayton County police said the engine slid off the roadway and into some trees.

One firefighter was ejected. They were rushed to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Two other firefighters were injured and were transported in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.