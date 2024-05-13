Ride-share driver arrested for Sandy Springs woman's rape, burglary

article

A man working as a ride-share driver for Uber has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman and burglarizing her home, according to Sandy Springs Police Department.

Police say they were notified of the burglary and sexual assault at approximately 2:37 a.m. May 5.

Patrol officers secured the scene and Criminal Investigation Division detectives soon arrived to take over the investigation. They were told that a ride-share driver had provided the victim with a ride to her residence and then burglarized her home and sexually assaulted her.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Le'Myrious Monaye Dawson for theft by taking, burglary, battery and rape.

At 2:20 p.m. May 6, detectives from the Street Crimes Unit found Dawson at the West End MART Station on Lee Street SW in Atlanta. Detectives obtained search warrants for Dawson's vehicle and residence and found several items belonging to the victim.

If any other agencies are working similar cases, please, contact Detective J.T. Williams at 770-551-6937 or jtwilliams@sandyspringsga.gov