Rick Ross' wandering pet buffalos anger Georgia neighbors

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
8
Freeze Warning
until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
until MON 12:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Rick Ross' wandering pet buffalos anger Georgia neighbors

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fayetteville
FOX 5 Atlanta

Rick Ross' pet buffalos anger some of his Georgia neighbors

Some of rapper Rick Ross' neighbors in Fayetteville say his pet buffalo keep roaming onto their property and police won't do anything about it.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Rapper Rick Ross's unusual pets are upsetting some of his Georgia neighbors.

The family, who lives near the "Hustlin'" rapper's estate in Fayetteville, Georgia, say his pet buffalo are roaming onto their property.

The neighbor shared footage of the animals, which can weigh up to a ton, with TMZ, saying that the two buffalo have wandered onto her property twice last week.

In the footage, the buffalo walk through her front yard and graze on the grass near her driveway.

She said she's concerned the animals could hurt her two small children.

The woman reportedly tried calling police, but they told her it's a civil dispute and did not file a report.

Rick Ross attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Ross had been gifted the two buffalo from his partners at a clothing company last year.

He also has four horses and a bull living on the property.

In an Instagram story, the rapper responded by saying, "when you see my buffalo, give them a carrot. Give it an apple. They're so kind and so peaceful."