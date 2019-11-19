Richmond County Sheriff's Office: Deputy killed, suspect injured in shooting in Augusta

An Augusta-area deputy was killed in a shootout with a suspect Tuesday night, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents have been requested to investigate a shooting.

It happened near the intersection of 12th Street and MLK Boulevard in Augusta around 8:23 p.m. Full details surrounding the incident have not been released, but investigators did confirm it was connected to a narcotics case.

Investigator said the deputy and a suspect were rushed to an area hospital. The deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shortly after reports of the shooting, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office changed their Facebook page's profile picture to a badge covered in a mourning ban.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com. FOX 5 News reporting from Atlanta.