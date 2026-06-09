Richmond County dog attack leaves 3-month-old infant dead

The Brief A 3-month-old infant died following a suspected dog attack inside a Hillwood Circle home, authorities said. Richmond County sheriff's deputies found the child deceased Saturday morning and safely removed all other occupants. Animal Services seized a Cane Corso from the home as investigators work to determine exactly what happened.



A 3-month-old infant is dead following a suspected dog attack inside an Augusta home on Saturday morning, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Richmond County investigation

What we know:

A tragic scene unfolded over the weekend when authorities discovered a deceased 3-month-old infant inside a home. Deputies responded to a emergency call in the 500 block of Hillwood Circle at approximately 9:21 a.m. regarding a child who may have been attacked by a dog, the sheriff's office said.

First responders immediately secured the home and safely removed all other occupants who were inside. Personnel from the Criminal Investigation Division, Animal Services, and the Richmond County Coroner's Office all deployed to the scene. As part of the active investigation, Animal Services workers removed a Cane Corso from the home.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific circumstances leading up to the attack or who was watching the child at the time. It remains unclear if any charges will be filed against the dog's owner or the occupants of the home.

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased infant or detailed what will happen to the seized Cane Corso. The sheriff's office stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing as investigators continue conducting interviews.