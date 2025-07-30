Reynoldstown favorite Wylie & Rum serves up Trivia Night every Wednesday

The Brief Local favorite Wylie & Rum serves up Trivia Night every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., led by Atlanta’s own Matt Padula. Padula says questions cover a wide range of categories, and prizes include $30 for first place, $20 for second, and $10 for third. Wylie & Rum is located at 45 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Suite 300, in Atlanta’s Reynoldstown neighborhood.



Here’s a trivia question for you: what Reynoldstown establishment is known for beach vibes, Caribbean food, and a menu of specialty rum-based cocktails?

The answer, of course, is Wylie & Rum — and if you guessed correctly, you might just want to head down to the restaurant for Trivia Night!

Teams of trivia-lovers are welcome to "get in the game" every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., as Trivia Night takes over Wylie & Rum. Hosted by Atlanta’s own Matt Padula, the questions are as eclectic as the restaurant’s cuisine — and yes, there are prizes on the line! We’re talking $30 for first place, $20 for second, and $10 for third. And here’s a prize for everything: hump day is also known as Rum Punch Wednesday, which means Wylie & Rum serves up glasses of its famous rum punch for $7.95 (and $42 for a pitcher).

But, back to the food for a moment: we already know it’s good, since Wylie & Rum was featured on Burgers With Buck way back in 2022. Buck gave a big thumbs up to the restaurant’s Island Burger (grilled with jerk spices) and Hangover Burger (featured on the brunch menu).

Wylie & Rum is located at 45 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Suite 300, in Atlanta’s Reynoldstown neighborhood — for more information on dining there and to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player in this article for a look at our morning playing some trivia and sipping some drinks!