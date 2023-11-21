Surveillance: Burglars smash glass at four Clayton County businesses early Monday

Clayton County police are searching for two men they say committed a string of burglaries in Rex early Monday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., authorities got the call about the first of four break-ins reported at businesses along Highway 42.

"Upon arrival, officers met with a homeowner who advised he was watching his live camera feed from his local business and noticed two unidentified black males break into the business," Clayton County Police Department spokesperson Jordan Parrish said Tuesday.

Surveillance video from the convenience store gave just a glimpse of the two burglary suspects police are now searching for getting in and out of the business in less than a minute.

(Credit: Clayton County Police Department)

Parrish said the other three burglaries were reported nearby and around that same time. Investigators believe the duo made multiple stops.

"There were three other businesses that were vandalized and broken into that same night. We’re still gathering information and trying to figure out who these unidentified males are at this time," he said.

The video showed one suspect carrying a sledgehammer, but Parrish said the tool the thieves used to gain entry isn’t seen as often in commercial burglary cases.

"We see a lot of vehicles broken into using that tool, or just smashing it," he explained.

Investigators are still working to determine what was taken by the suspects who left in an unidentified car. In the meantime, police are warning residents and business owners to be vigilant as the holiday season approaches.

"It is close to the holiday time and people are desperate, trying to get anything and everything that they can at this time," Parrish said.

If you have any information, give detectives with the Clayton County Police Department a call at 770-477-3747.