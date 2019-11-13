Reward offered in Banks County arson investigation

Georgia officials are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for help catching an arsonist in Banks County.

Investigators with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office say that they have determined a fire at a Banks County storage building was intentionally set.

The fire happened after 8:20 p.m. last Friday at an outbuilding on the 1400 block of Highway 198 in Baldwin, Georgia.

By the time that fire crews got to the scene, the 200 square-foot building was completely destroyed. Thankfully, the fire did not spread to the home on the property.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the fire to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.