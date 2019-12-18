Reward offered for Home Depot shoplifting suspect
CONYERS, Ga. - Conyers police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that helps them catch a shoplifting suspect.
Officials say this man stole multiple tool kits from a Conyers Home Depot. (Conyers Police Department)
According to police, the man is wanted for shoplifting multiple tool kits from a Home Depot on the 1300 block of Dogwood Drive on Nov. 25.
Officials described the suspect as being a Hispanic male wearing a brown sweater, black undershirt, and a brown sweater.
The suspect was seen leaving the scene after getting in the passenger side of a red Ford Expedition.
If you have any information on the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.