Results from Fulton County's Special Runoff Election

All precincts have reported in on Fulton County’s Special Runoff Election on Tuesday. Voters were deciding on two races.

Former College Park City Councilman Joe Carns has won the District 6 Fulton County Commission Seat. Carn defeated former county commissioner Gordon Joyner.

Carns will succeed longtime Commissioner Emma Darnell who left the seat vacant when she passed away in May. Darnell was in her eighth term and served on the commission for 27 years.

In Atlanta, voters also had to choose for Atlanta Schools Board of Education Seat 2.

Aretta Baldon defeated Davida Huntley with nearly 58 percent of the votes.