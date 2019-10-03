Restored Vietnam-era military tank selling for $85K on Facebook

If you’re a fan of military vehicles, one Georgia collector is selling a restored Vietnam-era tank for $85,000 on Facebook.

In a group called “Military Vehicle Seller! Buy, Sell & Trade!” Jason Green posted photos of a massive 1965 armored recon and scout vehicle up for sale.

The tank was made by Cadillac and features a fully functioning commander’s turret as well a complete set of radios. The cannon on the top of the tank is a dummy aluminum barrel, according to Green.

Green said he got the vehicle when he traded with another collector in Ohio. The vehicle was featured in a motion picture about 20 years ago, according to Green.

Green, who has been collecting military vehicles since 2006, said he’s selling the tank to get funding for a more modern piece of armor that production companies have requested.

Several of the vehicles the avid collector has in his possession have been featured in movies such as “The Hunger Games,” the “Fast and Furious” franchise and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Hate to sell this one, but (I) need the cash to put toward another one, which is a bit more expensive due to rarity and that it has the proper paperwork releasing it from the military,” he said.

Many of the armored vehicles featured in movies often come from private collectors, especially those from 2000 and later, according to Green. He said the military releases very few for civilian ownership and it has recently cut back on working with movie studios.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.