Restaurant offers ‘old time’ movie and dining experience

During the pandemic dinner and a movie from a bygone era is making a comeback in this San Bernardino restaurant parking lot.

“It’s like a drive-in, it’s a great idea,” said San Bernardino resident Karla Ruiz

At Celebrities Sports Grill the outdoor space is transformed into a drive-in theater of sorts, complete with a double feature on two homemade giant outdoor screens.

“It so cool, the last drive-in I went to I think I was five years old or something like that,” said 13-year-old Karla Casas.

Owner Max Zahir came up with the idea as a way to boost business while keeping customers safe.

“The focus is on the mission which is serving others focusing on two aspects which is health and economy,” Zahir said.

He mobilized a team of community volunteers to help put up the screens.

“I love it. I love the idea, it’s great to bring back the community,” said Volunteer Tina Allsup.

Zahir says diners can choose from a set menu and text their order to their server all while social distancing:

“We are parking each car 6 feet apart in case their window is down and they decide to talk to each other,” said Zahir

And in the pandemic where masks are the new normal, housebound families are grateful to get out for some good clean fun!

“We’re stuck in the house. I work from home now so and it’s more so just being safe you know our backyard feel safe so coming here it’s a little different... It’s awesome,” said Moviegoer Maria Gamboa.

Celebrities Sports Grill will be offering free movies under the stars every night during the quarantine.

For more information, visit http://www.celebritiessportsgrillsanbernardino.com.