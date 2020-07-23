Resolution recommends delaying start of school for in-person learning in Georgia until Sept. 8

A resolution to delay the start of the school statewide was never brought up to the table during Thursday’s state board of education meeting.

FOX 5 obtained a copy of the resolution, recommending school districts in Georgia that are returning to traditional classroom learning should delay the start of school until September 8.

With the exception of some metro-Atlanta school districts that are starting school online, State Superintendent Richard Woods says most school districts in the state are returning to the classroom. This includes the Forsyth County School District, but this week they decided to delay the start of school by one week.

“Forsyth is set up for virtual,” said parent Amy Perdew.

“I think it’s great but I don’t think a couple of weeks will make a difference,” said Lisette Farney.

School districts around the state were given guidance and options on how to reopen by the state board of education but some board members spoke up during today’s meeting with concerns.

“There are some districts that have good intentions but there are some that don’t,” said one board member.

It’s still unclear why the resolution was never brought up or introduced but some parents and families say they would support it.

“I think school shouldn’t start until September anyway,” said Perdew.