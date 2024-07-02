Expand / Collapse search

Residents meet to discuss proposed changes at Kennesaw Mountain

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 2, 2024 7:36am EDT
Kennesaw
KENNESAW, Ga. - Residents still have time to weigh in on proposed changes to Kennesaw Mountain.

The National Park hosted a meeting last night to gather feedback on the plan, which would prohibit cars from driving up the mountain. 

Instead, shuttle buses will transport visitors using the inside lane, which will also be available for bicyclists when the shuttle is not in use. 

The park is seeking input on the timing, days of the week, and seasonal use of the lane for bicycles.