Residents jump from 2nd floor to escape DeKalb County apartment fire

article

Firefighters investigating a two-alarm fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officials said the flames broke out around 3 a.m. at the complex on the 2700 block of Summerview Drive.

Four apartments were damaged by the smoke and flames.

A resident told FOX 5 people in one apartment had to jump from the second floor to escape.

At last report, it is unknown how many people have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze have not been determined.