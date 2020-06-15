Residents find 32 bags of marijuana inside package apparently delivered to wrong address

An unexpected package apparently delivered to the wrong address in Texas turned out to 32 bags of marijuana.

The marijuana is now in the custody of authorities, after the residents to whom it was delivered turned it over to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted images on June 14 of the package that arrived at a house in his agency’s patrol area.

Gonzalez wrote, “A house in our district 5 patrol area got a package they hadn’t ordered.”

According to Gonzales, the person who received the package did not expect it and turned it in to authorities.

Deputies are still searching for its rightful owner. “If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to claim it,” Gonzales added to his Facebook post, before using a smiley face emoji.

Storyful contributed to this report.