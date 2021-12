article

Smyrna and Cobb County firefighters responded to a blaze that damaged a house on Monday afternoon.

The Smyrna Fire Department had five units and Cobb County supplied six units 2000 block of Gober Avenue.

Officials said all the residents of the home escaped and there were no injuries.

Officials said the fire was under control by about 3:30 p.m.

