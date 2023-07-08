Residents asked to avoid Cobb County's Sewell Mill Creek after sewage spill

Cobb County Water System is reporting a sewage spill at a line near Sewell Mill Creek just north of East Cobb Park.

Although the leak has been stopped and repairs are underway, according to officials, they are asking residents to avoid exposure to the water.

The estimated spill was 152,750 gallons.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division was notified and Cobb County Water System employees are following EPD protocols for such an event, according to officials.

They are currently monitoring bacteria levels in the creek and are asking residents to avoid exposure to the creek at East Cobb Park and points southward.

MAP OF SEWELL MILL CREEK

Several miles of the Chattahoochee River remain closed after a discharge of pollution from the Big Creek Water Reclamation Facility in Fulton County. The river is also being tested daily and will reopen once the bacteria level is safe.

