Residency rules disqualify two candidates from Atlanta City Council race

The Brief Two candidates disqualified from Atlanta City Council race for not meeting residency requirements. Disqualifications reduce District 11 candidate field from ten to eight. Keith Lewis Jr. claims the ruling is unfair and a loss for the community.



Two candidates for Atlanta City Council have been disqualified from the District 11 race after the city clerk ruled they did not meet residency requirements.

What we know:

The decision removes first-time candidates Keith Lewis Jr. and Sherry Williams from the ballot. The clerk determined neither candidate could prove they had lived in the district for at least one year before qualifying, citing missing documents such as tax returns, driver’s licenses and voter registrations.

What they're saying:

Lewis, 45, said the process was unfair and that the ruling is a loss for the community. "The city of Atlanta loses when community-first people like him are disqualified," he said. He added that he has served the community with "dignity and pride" but felt the system failed him.

Williams has not publicly commented since the decision. During last week’s hearing, she argued that she has lived in District 11 for years, presented a lease and called witnesses to support her residency claim. Her voter registration records were the main point of challenge.

Lewis said he does not plan to appeal the ruling but intends to run again in the future.

What's next:

The disqualifications shrink the crowded District 11 field, which began with 10 candidates, to eight.