Residency disputes threaten candidacies in Atlanta's District 11 council race

The Brief Complaints challenge the residency of candidates Sherry Williams and Keith Lewis, potentially affecting their eligibility for Atlanta City Council's District 11 seat. Keith Lewis plans to prove his residency with documents at the upcoming hearing, countering claims he lives outside the district. District 11 election features a competitive race with 10 candidates, highlighting its significance in southwest Atlanta politics.



Two candidates running for Atlanta City Council’s District 11 seat are facing challenges to their eligibility just weeks before voters head to the polls.

What we know:

Atlanta voter Donna Cook filed complaints against Sherry Williams and Keith Lewis, claiming both do not live in the district. A hearing is scheduled for next week, and the city clerk will have the final say on whether the candidates remain on the ballot.

Lewis, 45, said he was surprised by the claim. "I've never heard of her. It was definitely kinda disheartening knowing how many people we have serviced in this community. To know that kinda an absolute stranger would bring up a claim like this after all the work I've done to be in this race," Lewis said.

What they're saying:

Cook alleged Lewis lives in East Point and even lists a business there. But Lewis said that is his parents’ home. "Everything that is registered with my mother. I'm a divorced man that's what started. I'm a father first, so for me. I've always kept my mom and father's address on everything," he explained.

Williams also disputed Cook’s claim. At a recent candidates’ forum, she introduced herself by saying, "I'm Sherry B Williams and I am running for City Council District 11 because I am already doing the work."

Her campaign manager said she has lived in the district since 2013. "Sherry has lived in the district since 2013. I am not surprised by it. This is politics, so people will do things to advance their interest," he said.

The other side:

Lewis said he will prove his residency at next week’s hearing. "We have a lease, we have the Georgia Power bill and I had to turn in those documents on August 22 to even qualify," he said.

What's next:

District 11 has drawn the largest field in the November election, with 10 candidates vying for the seat representing southwest Atlanta.