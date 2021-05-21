Mattie's Call issued for missing 37-year-old Clayton County woman

article

Police are searching for a missing 37-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Reshonda Monroe was last seen in the 7500 block of Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro on May 13, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Monroe is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray and pink pants, and black Air Max shoes.

Police said she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and may or may not her medication with her.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

