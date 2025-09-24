Republican Jason Dickerson wins District 21 Senate seat
ATLANTA - Republican Jason Dickerson has secured the state Senate seat for District 21, which covers north Fulton and Cherokee counties.
What we know:
The seat became vacant after former Sen. Brandon Beach was appointed U.S. treasurer by former President Donald Trump. Dickerson won handily in Cherokee County, earning 71% of the vote compared to Democrat Debra Shigley’s 28%.
Although Shigley carried Fulton County with 54% of the vote, it wasn’t enough to overcome Dickerson’s strong showing in Cherokee. He ultimately defeated Shigley by more than 7,000 votes, with just over 19,000 ballots cast.