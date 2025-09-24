Expand / Collapse search

Republican Jason Dickerson wins District 21 Senate seat

Published  September 24, 2025 8:14am EDT
    • Republican wins seat spanning north Fulton and Cherokee counties
    • Dickerson captured 71% of the vote in Cherokee County
    • Beat Democrat Debra Shigley by more than 7,000 votes overall

ATLANTA - Republican Jason Dickerson has secured the state Senate seat for District 21, which covers north Fulton and Cherokee counties.

The seat became vacant after former Sen. Brandon Beach was appointed U.S. treasurer by former President Donald Trump. Dickerson won handily in Cherokee County, earning 71% of the vote compared to Democrat Debra Shigley’s 28%.

Although Shigley carried Fulton County with 54% of the vote, it wasn’t enough to overcome Dickerson’s strong showing in Cherokee. He ultimately defeated Shigley by more than 7,000 votes, with just over 19,000 ballots cast.

  • Information provided by state of Georgia. 

