Report shows young Atlanta teens committed dozens of carjackings last year

Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta City Council debates law enforcement of the youth

Newly released statistic revealed individuals as young as 13 committed nearly two dozen car jackings in Atlanta in 2021. The data sparked a discussion among city leaders as it relates to the best methods of punishing juveniles.

ATLANTA - An analysis of crime data in the city of Atlanta shows young teens committed nearly two dozen carjackings last year. 

The review tracked youth 13- to 17-years of age. 

Atlanta City Council members received the alarming report this week while checking policies on the citywide curfew. 

Keisha Waites, a member of council, noted there were even more aggravated assaults for the period covering the age group. 

So, what are the potential solutions to reverse the trend?

FOX 5 put that question to a Fulton County educator and youth advocate, Marc D. Muhammad.

"The lack of a male role model has a lot to do with it," Muhammad said. 

He noted impressionable young teens listen nonstop to videos with images that he labeled a "false culture".

"You model what's on your mind," Muhammad added. And he used a disturbing phrase common in the street community -- "catch a body". 

He explained the slang stands for killing someone. 

Muhammad's organization tries to steer children to a better path.

"Our kids don't do anything in the way of play," he added. "We take a group on a fishing trip, and you should see the reaction".

The youth counselor highlighted how some parents are coming up short. "You cannot drop your kids off at school and just expect the teacher to raise them".

