Officials investigating report of suspicious package at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - A section of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been closed off due to a report of a suspicious package.
Airport officials say the investigation is taking place on Concourse F. The area impacted is now cordoned off. They said there is moderate impact to operations at that concourse.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.