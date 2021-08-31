Officials investigating report of suspicious package at Atlanta airport

A section of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been closed off due to a report of a suspicious package.

Airport officials say the investigation is taking place on Concourse F. The area impacted is now cordoned off. They said there is moderate impact to operations at that concourse.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

