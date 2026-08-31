Repeat break-in suspect caught after disabled car flags police system
ATLANTA - Atlanta police took a 31-year-old man into custody on Aug. 18 after automated license plate readers tracked his vehicle to an intersection in southeast Atlanta.
Atlanta police investigation
What we know:
Officers responded to a break-in of a vehicle on Penelope Road NW on July 27. After reviewing video evidence from the scene, officers recognized the suspect and his vehicle. Investigators secured arrest warrants and flagged the license plate in their system.
On Aug. 18, License Plate Recognition systems alerted officers that the vehicle was near Grant Street SE and Englewood Avenue SE. Officers located Dustin Godfrey, 31, disabled in the roadway and arrested him without incident on outstanding warrants for entering an automobile and theft by taking.
Vehicle break-in record
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding what items were taken. Police have also not confirmed whether Godfrey is suspected in additional vehicle break-ins across the area.
Previous police encounters
The backstory:
Godfrey is a known vehicle break-in perpetrator who was arrested by Atlanta Police in May for breaking into a vehicle and fraudulently using stolen banking cards, according to police.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided details on the arrest and investigation through an official public release.