Repeat break-in suspect caught after disabled car flags police system

The Brief Atlanta police arrested a 31-year-old man in southeast Atlanta after license plate readers flagged his vehicle. Officers recognized the suspect from video footage following a July vehicle break-in on Penelope Road NW. Police previously arrested the man in May for breaking into a vehicle and using stolen bank cards.



Atlanta police took a 31-year-old man into custody on Aug. 18 after automated license plate readers tracked his vehicle to an intersection in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a break-in of a vehicle on Penelope Road NW on July 27. After reviewing video evidence from the scene, officers recognized the suspect and his vehicle. Investigators secured arrest warrants and flagged the license plate in their system.

On Aug. 18, License Plate Recognition systems alerted officers that the vehicle was near Grant Street SE and Englewood Avenue SE. Officers located Dustin Godfrey, 31, disabled in the roadway and arrested him without incident on outstanding warrants for entering an automobile and theft by taking.

Vehicle break-in record

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what items were taken. Police have also not confirmed whether Godfrey is suspected in additional vehicle break-ins across the area.

Previous police encounters

The backstory:

Godfrey is a known vehicle break-in perpetrator who was arrested by Atlanta Police in May for breaking into a vehicle and fraudulently using stolen banking cards, according to police.