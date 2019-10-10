Rep. McBath calls on Senate to take up gun safety bills

There's a renewed local push for the United States Senate to take action on gun safety.

The group Moms Demand Action joined Democratic Congresswoman Lucy McBath in Dunwoody for a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Rep. Lucy McBath (D- Georgia 5th District) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Representative McBath said members of Congress worked across the aisle, to pass several bi-partisan gun safety measures this year.

Those include bills requiring background checks on all gun sales, as well a Strong Red Flag Bill but McBath went on to say, those measures are now stuck in the Senate.

Rep. McBath then urged the public to take action themselves, and call on their senators to move gun safety measures forward.