Rep. Maxine Waters, Janelle Monae react to ex-Minneapolis police officer’s arrest

Congresswoman Maxine Waters and award-winning singer and actress Janelle Monae spoke to FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez just moments after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested in connection to the death of George Floyd.

Both women were at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood where thousands of meals were being distributed to residents in the area.

Rep. Waters said Chauvin deserves to serve time for Floyd’s murder.

“That’s what we’ve been asking for,” Rep. Waters said. “This was murder and so they murdered Mr. Floyd, and so we want them brought to justice. I believe that he certainly should be convicted and should have to serve time for doing what he did.”

“We are sick and tired of our black people…men and women being killed who are unarmed by the people the people that we protect and serve us,” she added.

Waters was also critical of Trump’s comments regarding Floyd’s death investigation and that outrage that’s followed.

The 81-year-old, who represents California’s 43rd Congressional District, did not hesitate and said Trump “said all the wrong things,” in regards to the case.

“All we want to tell him is stay out of our way, because we’re going to get justice,” she said.

Monae, like Waters who wore a face covering to the event, said she agreed with the statements Waters made.

“To say we’re upset is an understatement. We’re demanding justice and we’re demanding systemic change,” she said.

As of Friday afternoon, the other three officers involved in Floyd’s death have not been arrested.

