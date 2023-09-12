Rep. Greene says Biden impeachment inquiry will 'expose the truth'

article

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she wants to see "a very deep dive" "no matter how long it takes" as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a Republican-led impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Rep. Greene, who has been pushing for the inquiry since the GOP took control of the House, spoke to reporters shortly after the Speaker McCarthy’s announcement. The Georgia congresswoman says the inquiry "may take months and months."

"It may go all the way to the November election. But what we need to do is we need to investigate Joe Biden," Greene told reporters. "But we also need to investigate the web of people that exist in our federal agencies, the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA, and many others, serving not only in this administration, the former administration and the one before it, maybe even further, we need to find the people that have covered up Joe Biden’s crimes and all of the Biden family’s corruption."

Rep. Greene says gutting the federal government of corruption is most important to her and the inquiry is a good start. She says the move is not politically motivated and adds that Americans are suffering under the Biden administration "with a wide open border and invasion of illegal immigrants," not to mention the post-pandemic inflation.

"They can’t afford their electric bills, they can’t afford their gas bills. They can’t afford groceries. That’s what the American people know. And they know that politicians like Joe Biden, who’s been in this place in office for over 50 years have gotten richer and richer and richer every year," Greene said. "They’re in office, and they know why. And I’m really excited. We’re doing this impeachment inquiry, because I believe we’re going to expose the truth."

McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry comes as he faced mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump, Rep. Greene, and other members of his party in what’s shaping up as an election-year clash between Congress and the White House.

In a statement Tuesday, McCarthy said the House investigations into the Biden family this year have uncovered a "culture of corruption" that demands deeper review.

"These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption," McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he will direct the chairmen of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means committees to lead the impeachment inquiry. The panels have been working together for months on various probes related to the Biden family and have yet to directly connect the president to any of it.

The White House called the effort "extreme politics at its worst."

"House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing," Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson said in a statement. "His own Republican members have said so."

To date, no president has ever been forced from the White House through impeachment. But former Republican President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 as the House was preparing to take a vote on impeachment articles against him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report