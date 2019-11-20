'Remember them in prayer.' Sheriff posts emotional video about deputy-involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Lumpkin County on Wednesday.

Details are extremely limited, but investigators did say it happened on Black Mountain Road in Dahlonega.

Sheriff Stacy M. Jarrard said he requested the GBI and the district attorney’s office to investigate the shooting, admitting in an emotional video posted to the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page that he knew all who were involved.

"My prayers go out for individuals involved,” the sheriff said. “I would ask for everyone to remember them in prayer.”

Sheriff Jarrard said he would release further information as soon as he could.

No law enforcement officers were injured.