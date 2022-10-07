Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified

The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday.

Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified.

Patirica Hicks was identified as the passenger found Sept. 16 along the Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash.

Rebecca Ludwig was identified as one of the passenger's found during the recent recovery operation.

Other passengers recovered and previously identified are: Jason Winters (pilot), Sandra Williams, Ross Mickel and Luke Ludwig.

Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified.

RELATED: New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island

About 80% of the plane, including the engine, has been recovered using remotely operated vessels, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday. Crews began recovery efforts Tuesday, using a Navy barge anchored near the crash site.

The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter was headed from Friday Harbor to the Seattle suburb of Renton on Sept. 4 before plummeting into the water.

Determining the probable cause of the crash could take up to two years, officials have said.