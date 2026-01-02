Registration open for free Construction Ready CareerExpo in February

article

The Brief CareerExpo and SkillsUSA Championships run Feb. 19–20 in Atlanta. More than 6,000 students will explore skilled trade careers. Event is free for schools and highlights workforce needs.



Construction Ready will host its 2026 CareerExpo and SkillsUSA State Championships next month, bringing thousands of students to downtown Atlanta for hands-on learning and career exploration in the skilled trades.

What we know:

The two-day event will take place Feb. 19–20 at the Georgia World Congress Center, where more than 6,000 K-12 and college students from across Georgia are expected to participate. Students will connect with professionals from more than 300 companies and explore careers in construction management, electrical work, plumbing, mechanical trades, energy and more.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the CareerExpo, which began as a small gathering at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and has grown into one of the state’s largest skilled trades career events. New for 2026 is a "World of Painting" section, adding to the interactive learning opportunities offered on the expo floor.

In addition to the CareerExpo, the event will host the SkillsUSA Georgia State Championships, where students will compete in construction-related disciplines. Winners will go on to represent Georgia at the SkillsUSA National Championships, scheduled for June 1–5 in Atlanta.

What you can do:

Organizers say more than 9,000 students and educators are expected to attend, including teachers, parents, counselors and administrators. Thanks to industry partnerships, the event is free for all students and schools, with registration available through Construction Ready.