Registration delays leave 5-year-old sidelined as school year begins

She should be attending Mt. Carmel Elementary School, but issues with registration are leaving 5-year-old Cydney Wright at home with her mother.

"Well, at home, I like to cuddle with my mom," said the soft-spoken child.

As much as her mother, Courtney Wright, loves cuddle time with her youngest daughter, she wants Cydney in school learning. Wright does not understand the delay. She does not like that she won't truly have the first day of school experience and figures Cydney's eventual first day of school class will be awkward.

"I think she's missing that (a true first day of school experience)," said Wright. "She will be a little timid at first because she's new while everyone else has warmed up."

Not addressing the Wright family's case directly, the Douglas County School system released a statement:

"The Douglas County School System is dedicated to ensuring a smooth start to the academic year for all students. Our school administrators recognize the importance of having students in the classroom and ready to learn as quickly as possible. Our first day of school was August 1, and the majority of students who registered on or before this date have been approved and cleared to begin classes.

"Students who were missing paperwork were still allowed to attend school on the first day. However, they were given a 30-day grace period to submit any remaining documentation. Unfortunately, some registrations will remain on hold due to missing essential documentation, such as proof of residency or guardianship. These requirements are necessary to ensure our students' safety and well-being while complying with state regulations.

"In response to the high number of late registrations received after the first day of school, we have increased our staff to support the registration process. They are working overtime to have all students with the required documentation in class and ready to learn as quickly as possible. Our student registration clerks, school-level office managers, and newly added support staff are working diligently to process these last-minute registrations efficiently. All available resources have been dedicated to expediting the registration process while maintaining the integrity of our enrollment procedures.

"The Douglas County School System is committed to supporting all families throughout the registration process. We encourage families who haven't completed their registration to submit the necessary documentation as soon as possible. By doing so, Student Services can complete enrollment and ensure a seamless transition into the school year."

Wright says she registered her daughter two days before school started on August 1. She recently moved to a new home, and while the new address did not impact her high school student, it meant a new school zone for Cydney.

Wright insists the school system's statement does not apply to her because Cydney was never in a classroom and was never given a 30-day grace period.

She says she does not understand why this is so complicated. Wright believes this will work out but wants her little scholar in school to learn immediately.