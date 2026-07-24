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Registered sex offender wanted after failing to update address

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Habersham County
Published July 24, 2026 9:27 PM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 9:27 PM EDT
article

James Edward Whitlock (Habersham County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Authorities are searching for James Edward Whitlock, a registered sex offender who failed to update his registration in Habersham County. 
    • The 55-year-old man was last living in Demorest and maintains ties to Habersham, Stephens and surrounding counties. 
    • Community members with details on his location can contact local sheriff tip lines or dispatch directly to request an officer. 

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Habersham County are asking for the public's help to locate a 55-year-old registered sex offender who failed to update his required information, according to the sheriff's office. 

What we know:

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 55-year-old James Edward Whitlock, a registered sex offender who failed to update his information. 

While Whitlock's last known address was in Demorest, officials stated he is no longer at that home. He retains known ties to Habersham, Stephens and surrounding counties. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Whitlock’s whereabouts is asked to call the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 706-839-0559. 

Anyone who sees Whitlock can call the Habersham County E-911 Center’s non-emergency line at 706-778-3911 to have an officer dispatched. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when Whitlock left his Demorest location or where he was last seen. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, who released details requesting tips on the whereabouts of James Edward Whitlock. 

Habersham CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety