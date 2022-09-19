Red Cross sends relief to victims of devastating Clarkston apartment fire
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Families in Clarkston are receiving some much-needed help after a fire on Sunday ripped through multiple units of the apartment building they live in.
The Red Cross Disaster Action Team says members are assisting about 24 people suffering after the fire, providing emotional support.
The team says they're offering temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal care items to the victims until those families are able to get back on their feet.