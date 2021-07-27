Red Cross need Georgians to help with 'severe' blood shortage

article

The American Red Cross is asking Georgians for help donating blood during what it calls a "severe blood shortage" around the country.

According to the Red Cross, the organization has been distributing around 12% more blood and platelets to hospitals across the U.S. compared to 2020 and doesn't have enough to meet the current demand.

At this time, the American Red Cross says that it has to collect more than 1,000 more blood donations every day to end the shortage.

All blood types are needed but the organization is especially desperate for type O, saying that they have just a one-day supply at this time.

In order to thank donors, the Red Cross is offering anyone who gives blood between Aug. 1 and Aug. 15 of this year a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. All donors will also get a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music.

Georgians will need to have received a COVID-19 vaccine before donating and the organization says it's important to know the manufacturer of the vaccine to make sure that you are eligible.

Donors will also need to be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. Donations of blood can be made every 56 days.

To schedule an appointment, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit the organization's website, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

