On the red carpet at Atlanta's SCAD TVfest

The biggest stars in television are in Atlanta this week, thanks to the annual SCAD TVfest.

What we know:

The event showcases the best of television, streaming, and digital media, and connects working professionals with students and fans.

Honorees at this year's festival include "Abbott Elementary" powerhouse Quinta Brunson (Variety Showrunner Award), "Landman" actress Ali Larter (Distinguished Performance Award), and "Survivor" host Jeff Probst (Legend of Television Award).

We spent some time on the festival's red carpet, of course, catching up with celebrity guests including Grammy-winning singer Chilli and Matthew Lawrence (of the Hallmark+ series "Second Chance Love") and fellow Hallmark favorites Allison Sweeney, Evan Roderick, and Erin Cahill.

Click the video player in this article to watch our interviews — and click here for more information on SCAD TVfest, which wraps up today.