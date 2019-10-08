Records: Forsyth County firefighter, wife arrested on child cruelty charges

A Forsyth County firefighter and his wife were arrested on accusations they physically and sexually abused children.

John James Weisgerber, 40, of Dawsonville, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of sexual battery, and six counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

John James Weisgerber (Dawson County Detention Center / Supplied)

His wife, Ashlee Corrine Weisgerber, 34, of Dawsonville, was charged with six counts of cruelty to children in the second degree, reckless conduct, and theft.

Ashlee Corrine Weisgerber (Dawson County Detention Center / Supplied)

According to court documents, the abuse was on children under the age of 18.

The Forsyth County Fire Department confirmed Weisgerber was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into his arrest.