Record Store Day 2023: Find these exclusive releases at your local vinyl shop

It’s Christmas for record collectors: Vinyl stores worldwide are celebrating Record Store Day 2023 with a lengthy list of exclusive releases on Saturday, April 22.

Record Store Day started in 2008 as a way to support the roughly 1,400 independent record stores in the U.S. and around the world. It has grown in popularity each year.

There are about 270 special releases for this year’s Record Store Day. Among the most high profile are special vinyls from Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, the Pixies and more.

A shopper browses albums at a record store in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Photographer: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nearly all of the 270 special releases available Saturday are on vinyl. According to USA Today, Pearl Jam is among the few CD releases announced for Record Store Day. The "Give Way" album is a recording of the band’s 1998 concert in Melbourne, Australia.

Last year, vinyl sales surpassed CD sales for the first time in 35 years, largely thanks to artists like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo, the top artists for record sales in 2022.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, consumers bought 41.3 million records last year – more than 70% of all physical music sales last year were vinyl. That’s $1.2 billion in revenue.

Click here to see the 270-plus special releases for Record Store Day 2023.

Click here to find a participating record store near you.