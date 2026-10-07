Clayton police release rendering to help identify human remains

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The Brief Clayton County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man whose human remains were recovered in the county. Investigators released an artist rendering of the man in hopes someone recognizes him. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.



Clayton County police are asking for the community's help to identify a man after human remains were recovered in the area.

What we know:

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the individual following the recovery of human remains in Clayton County. To assist in the investigation, police released an artist rendering portraying what the man may have looked like.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the exact date when the remains were found or the location.

Police have not released details regarding the man's estimated age or cause of death.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the man in the depiction, has information that could help identify him, or knows someone matching the portrayal is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747. Police noted that even small details could help bring answers to his family and loved ones.