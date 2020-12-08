Recipe: Tex-Mex pit beef sandwich

It's been a season full of crazy changes for the NFL. Last week's Dallas-Baltimore game was re-scheduled a couple of times and will finally be played tonight.

If all of this moving around has made you hungry, you're in luck because Dr. BBQ grilled up a special Tuesday edition of Taste of TNF.

Dr. BBQ says this same grilling technique also works with sliced deli meat like ham or turkey, and if the pepper jack is too spicy, then feel free to choose your favorite cheese.

INGREDIENTS:

4 onion rolls

1½ pounds cooked sliced roast beef

8 slices pepper jack cheese

Tortilla chips

Hot sauce if desired

Sandwich guacamole:

2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

1 medium roma tomato, seeded and cut into small dice

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

1 medium jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

salt

pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the grill or smoker to cook at 300 with wood added for flavor. On a grill-safe pan, layer the roast beef into 4 sandwich-sized stacks. Place the pan in the smoker for 20 minutes to warm and smoke the beef. Add 2 slices of cheese to each stack and cook until the cheese is melted, about another 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the guacamole by combining mashing the avocado in a bowl. Add the tomato, onion, jalapeno and garlic and mix well mashing all of the ingredients. Add the cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix well and set aside. Place the rolls on the smoker to warm them. When everything is ready, top the bottom of a roll with a stack of beef and cheese. Top with a spoonful of the guacamole spreading it evenly over the beef stack. Top with a few tortilla chips, then drizzle with hot sauce if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

