Recipe: Super-charged high roller steak sandwich

It seems like every celebrity chef, including FOX's own Gordon Ramsay, has a high-end steakhouse in Las Vegas. And in Los Angeles, there's a famous fast-food chain that definitely knows the "ins and outs" of the burger business.

That gave Dr. BBQ an idea and inspired him to grill up a delicious sizzlin' sandwich for this week's Chargers-Raiders Thursday Night Football matchup.

He says the special sauce on this steak sandwich is also the perfect topping for traditional homemade burgers.

INGREDIENTS:

2 thin cut ribeye steaks, about 8 ounces each

Kosher salt

Pepper

Oil

4 hamburger buns

4 slices American cheese

Spread

½ cup Mayo

3 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons finely minced white onion

2 tablespoons Dill pickle relish

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

½ teaspoon paprika

4 leaves lettuce

4 thin slices tomato

4 thin slices raw onion

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare a griddle or large skillet to cook over medium high heat. Cut the steaks in half and season them with salt and pepper. Set aside. In a medium bowl combine the spread ingredients and whisk until blended. Set aside Place the buns, cut side down on the griddle. Cook until toasted brown. Set aside. Drizzle a little oil on the griddle, then add the steaks. Cook until well browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the steaks and top each with a slice of cheese. Cook another 3 to 4 minutes until the steaks are cook to your desired degree of doneness and the cheese is melted. Spread a layer of spread on the bottom bun, then top it with a leaf of lettuce and a slice of tomato. Add a piece of steak and a slice of onion. Add the bun top and serve. To make a double, just use two pieces of steak and add the onion in between them.

Makes four servings

