Taste of TNF recipe: Salmon tacos with pineapple

article

A feast of football is planned for Thursday nights this season on FOX, and when you have a feast, you need great food.

Where you have great food, you usually can find Dr. BBQ. For the matchup between the Rams and Seahawks, he’s grilling up a twist on two traditional dishes familiar those cities: salmon and tacos.

Dr. BBQ says to remember to grill the pineapple; it really kicks up the sweetness and the flavor. If you’re not a fan of salmon, you can always grill up your favorite fish to add to the taco.

Ingredients

Makes 8 tacos

Salsa

Two ¾" slabs fresh pineapple

½ medium yellow onion, cut into small dice

2 roma tomatoes, seeded and cut into small dice

1 jalapeno, seeded and cut into small dice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of ½ lime

Salt and pepper

12 ounces salmon filets cut into 2-3 pieces

Olive oil

8 corn tortillas

Directions

Advertisement