Recipe: Blackened turkey po’ boy 

Turkey is a tradition for many during the holidays, but instead of roasting it in the oven, Dr. BBQ says he’s found a great way to spice it up on the grill and it's also perfect for Friday’s game between the Vikings and the Saints.

Besides grilled turkey, Dr. BBQ says roast beef, ham, sausage, shrimp and oysters are great ingredients for po’ boys, or you could even go all veggie.

INGREDIENTS:

Spicy remoulade

¾ cup Mayonnaise

¼ cup creole mustard

1 tablespoon Louisiana Hot Sauce

1 tablespoon Pickle Juice

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

½ teaspoon paprika

2 large turkey tenders

Vegetable oil

Cajun or blackening spice

Four 6-inch hoagie rolls, split

8 ounces shredded lettuce

2 medium ripe tomatoes, sliced thinly

½ medium red onion, thinly sliced

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the grill to cook direct over medium heat. Brush the turkey tenders lightly with the oil, then season liberally with the blackening spice. Place them on the grill and cook, turning often until they are golden brown and cooked to an internal temperature of 165º. Set aside to rest. Meanwhile, make the remoulade by combining all of the ingredients in a medium bowl. Whisk until well blended. (This may be done up to a day ahead and kept in the refrigerator.) To make the sandwiches, spread a generous layer of remoulade on the cut side of the top and bottom rolls. Top each bottom bun with a handful of shredded lettuce. Lay a few slices of tomato on top. Slice the turkey ½ inch thick and shingle it on top of the tomato. Top with some of the sliced onion and a sprinkle of the blackening seasoning.

Makes 4 servings



