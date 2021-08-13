R&B Icon Stephanie Mills performs in Metro Atlanta

As Dorothy in the Broadway blockbuster The Wiz, Stephanie Mills wished for a place called "home." But now, after a long pandemic being at home, the Grammy-winning singer says she’s thrilled to be back on the road.

"My first show was in Cabo," says the acclaimed artist, "and it felt amazing. I’m a live performer. So, I love performing live, I love being on the road, I love mingling with people."

Of traveling during the pandemic, Mills says, "We’re being very safe; I mean, I’m still wearing a mask, I’m vaccinated, my son is vaccinated. So, we’re just being very safe. But I’m so happy that we can do shows, and when you’re doing it outside, you feel safer."

Mills will appear outdoors at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton on Saturday, August 14th, sharing a bill with fellow soul legend Jeffrey Osborne; along with performing number one hits like "I Feel Good All Over," the artist says she looks forward to sharing her new single, "Let’s Do The Right Thing," which she co-wrote.

"If we all do the right thing, if we all listen to each other and come together, we can make a change," Mills says of the song’s message. "Because it seems like we’re going back instead of going forward, and I really want people to know, we’ve got to do the right thing."

Mills says her next single will be titled "We Must Change," and will be out soon; follow Stephanie Mills on Instagram for updates on new music.

