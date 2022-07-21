Rat infestation at storage facility costs renters thousands in damages

A rat infestation at a metro Atlanta storage facility is causing major frustration for dozens of renters. Storage unit renter Kelly Walton told FOX 5 she was shocked when she was notified by her movers that rats at Public Storage on Howell Mill Road had made a home out of her storage unit and others inside the facility.

Now, the furniture she was planning to move to her new home is a total loss. Walton said the infestation was so bad her movers deemed it a biohazard and couldn’t even touch her items.

"This was beyond an infestation. They were running rampant everywhere," Walton said. "There was rat feces and urine over all of my belongings…that was a very traumatic experience."

Walton posted video of the damage to her furniture on social media. It’s been viewed more than 20,000 times.

"This is my custom headboard and organic bed filled with rat feces," she said in the video.

She said when she reached out to corporate leaders at Public Storage, she was told they weren’t liable for the thousands of dollars in damage.

FOX 5 reached out to officials with Public Storage several times but didn’t hear back on Wednesday.

Steve McFarland with the Better Business Bureau said liability is something consumers need to be aware of when choosing a storage unit.

"Be careful because sometimes it limits the value. Maybe they only have $5,000 in coverage that you signed up for and you have $10,000-$20,000 worth of inventory in your storage unit," McFarland explained.

According to the lease Walton signed, the maximum in losses Public Storage would cover is $5,000 but vermin insurance through the company’s subsidiary would cover just $250.

"$250 with a 100 deductible so you really only get $150," she stated.

Walton said in addition to contacting Public Storage officials, she also reached out to city leaders. Councilwoman Keisha Waites is one of those who took action.

"There have been complaints filed with code enforcement folks and there were some visits," Waites said.

Waites said while the city could only issue a citation to the business, the former state representative explained that changing the laws surrounding liability coverage of storage units would require state leaders getting involved.

Walton said her goal is to make that happen. The BBB recommends residents read over the contracts they plan to sign when renting storage units and check renter’s or homeowner’s insurance to see about covering stored items.