Rare blue moon to light up night sky on Halloween 2020

River Flood Warning
from THU 5:16 PM EDT until SAT 7:36 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
17
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:24 AM EDT until SUN 1:42 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:17 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:39 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:50 AM EDT until THU 7:33 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:10 AM EDT until FRI 2:41 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:41 PM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 1:21 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:27 AM EDT until THU 3:45 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:06 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:43 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:53 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County

Rare blue moon to light up night sky on Halloween 2020

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Published 
Unusual
FOX TV Digital Team
article

An undated file image shows a full moon in the night sky. (Photo by: A&G Reporter/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Halloween night will be extra spooky this year, as a rare lunar event is set to light up the night sky — and it only happens “once in a blue moon.”

A full moon will appear on Oct. 31, 2020, Farmers’ Almanac said. Such an event occurring on Halloween only happens every 18 to 19 years, so it will be an extra-special spectacle, according to the periodical.

It will also be the second full moon of the month, and therefore, is called a “blue moon.” It won’t appear blue in color, though. This name is given to the second full moon to appear in a calendar month, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

The first full moon, called the “harvest moon,” will appear on Oct. 1. 

To add to the rarity of Halloween night, a blue moon only happens every two and a half to three years, according to Farmers’ Almanac. It will reach peak illumination at 10:51 a.m. ET on Halloween morning, but will appear full that night too, the periodical added.

After 2020, we will next see a 100%-illuminated Halloween full moon in the years 2039, 2058, 2077 and 2096, the Farmer’s Almanac said.

The next full moon in 2020 after Halloween will be November’s “full beaver moon.”

RELATED: Full Buck Moon: Lunar eclipse occurs on July 4

This story was reported from Cincinnati.